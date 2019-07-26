Sixteen Nepali Government Officers Leaving To Korea For Master’s Degree

Sixteen 16 government officials have been selected to pursue their Master’s program in different courses in various Korean Universities. According to KOICA press release, they are tentatively scheduled to leave on last week of July and first week of August 2019.

In order to facilitate the 2019 group of Master’s Program, KOCIA and KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) has organized a Networking Meeting on July 24, 2019 with an objective of sharing of experiences and promote networking between KOICA scholars of 2017 and 2019 as well as providing all the needed information about their program, life in Korea, information about University, departure process and etc. The recent returnees, Korean Volunteer and KAAN members made a series of presentation to share the important information.

Attended by Sunghoon Ko, KOICA Country Director, Rajeshwor Gyawali, Joint Secretary and former KAAN President, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Binod Bidari KAAN President, country director Ko, in his congratulatory remarks shared the experience of development of Korea and the important role of capacitated human resource and their role in nation building.

He also hoped that after completion of the Master’s course, the public officials will be able to contribute more in development of Nepal as well as support in facilitating Nepal and Korea relation.

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has been implementing a Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) program as one of the important KOICA’s development cooperation program since 1995.

This program aims in leading human resources development (HRD) through Short Term training and Master’s Degree Scholarship Program for government officials and providing capacity building trainings focusing on sharing Korea's experience and technology for development. Till date we have more than 1700 government officials who have taken part in some training program in Korea under KOICA’s support.

However till date total 131 government officials have successfully completed a Master’s Degree Course under KOICA’s support. Time and again government official undergoing Master’s program under KOICA’s support has been recognized for their academic excellence in Korea.