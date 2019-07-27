BML Munjal University Organizes A Program

Dr Manoj Arora, Vice Chancellor, BML Munjal University said that BML Munjal University has 100% International exposure, top notch placements and experimental learning – highlights of the university.

“Fuelled with imparting international benchmarked knowledge and skills, BMU has a diverse community of students coming from across the world. Our recent offerings will ensure that BMU students are transformed into industry-ready individuals, who are equipped to take on leadership responsibilities from day one of graduation.BMU takes immense pride in its Nepal student’s fraternity. Our students from Nepal are doing professionally well, with one now a successful entrepreneur in Nepal, one a successful Data Analyst at a US-based MNC in Delhi, India, “said Dr. Arora.

BMU has been recruiting students from Nepal since 2014. The event witnessed the presence of 11th and 12th class students along with parents and teachers.

The event commenced with a welcome speech by Santosh Pyakurel, CEO, COMMON Foundation Pvt. Ltd.

The information regarding admission process and scholarships available at the university for Nepal Students was shared by Amit Sharma, Director Admissions, and BML Munjal University. The event marked as a gateway for Nepal students to access India’s booming higher-education market.

Strategically located, BML Munjal University is a fully residential and co-educational private university located in Gurgaon, near New Delhi, India. The university has set up an innovative teaching, learning and research environment in India.

The state-of-the-art laboratories and workshops on campus are not only helping educate students to find real-life solutions for societal problems, but also encourage the top-notch researchers of the nation and abroad to come and practice at BMU.

The university has an experience-based learning model aims at transforming students to become future leaders. Under this model, industry leaders from key companies are part of the faculty, using current real-life case-studies to teach students the nuances of business management. The students also get to work on practical work-problems, expanding their knowledge and experience-base and at the same time making them industry-ready.

From academic year 2019-2020, BMU has launched eight new undergraduate courses – B.Sc. (Hons.), economics, BBA with Business Analytics specialization, BBA-LLB and BA-LLB.

The university has also launched the specializations for B. Tech courses – Mechanical Engineering to offer specialization in Automobile Engineering and Robotics & Automation; Civil Engineering to offer Construction Management and Smart City & Sustainable Management; Electronics and Communication Engineering to offer specialization in Internet of Things; Computer Science and Engineering to offer specialization in Cyber Security and Data Science & Artificial Intelligence.