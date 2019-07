After the arrest of its central community member and valley bureau chief Maila Lama, Nepal Communist Party Maoist leader Netra Bikram Chand Biplab has further intensified his activities.

NCP-Maoist led by Biplab condemned the arrest of Lama and demanded his immediate release. The party announced several programs including people actions and torch rally on 30 July. The party announces Bagmati, Narayani Janakpur (Ramechhap and Dolkha) Bandha on July 31.