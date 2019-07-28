Kumari Bank Ltd. Presents Pariwar Surakshya Bachat Khata

Kumari Bank Ltd. Presents Pariwar Surakshya Bachat Khata

July 28, 2019, 8:46 p.m.

Kumari Bank Limited presents its new saving product: Kumari Pariwar Surakshya Bachat Khata. This product has been launched for the first time in Nepal, which offers: saving account for either of the father or the mother, which in turn offers insurance for the couple, and their two children. The minimum deposit balance for this account is NPR. 10,000/-, and for 6.50% interest per annum.

The account offers insurance coverage up to NPR 26 lakh to the family members including Accidental Death Insurance and Permanent Total Disability for Couple; Medical Insurance for a family of four; and Insurance against 10 critical illnesses. This account offers free internet banking, free mobile banking for the first year and charges as per STC from second year, and free VISA Debit Card for first year and charges as per STC from second year.

Kumari Bank Ltd. has been availing amplified services to people from all walks of life. For more information regarding this account, contact the nearest Kumari Bank Limited branch. Kumari Bank has been rendering banking service via 100 branch networks, 91 ATMs, 3 extension counters and 3 Branchless Banking Unit since 18 years.

