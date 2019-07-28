Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain In Few Places of Nepal

As Axis of Monsoon Trough is still south of Nepal, monsoon continue to be less active. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. The division also said that there will be light to moderate rain to occur at some places in the country.

According to division, the rain pattern will remain same with no major monsoon activities till 30 July. However, there is possibility to have landslides. The division issued warning to remain vigilant in hilly areas where there is possibility of landslides.