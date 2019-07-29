Chief Minister Raut Demands Embankments To Prevent Inundation And Flood

July 29, 2019, 8:16 p.m.

Chief Minister of Province 2 Lal Babu Raut said that center and province need to work together to find out solution of flood in terai. Chief Minister has made this remark while meeting with minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Bar shaman Pun at his office. Raut met minister Pun with Physical Infrastructure Minister of Province 2 Jitendra Sonal.

Minister Pun proposed to develop integrated project to find long term solution of water inundation in Madhesh. Minister Pun said that the province and center need to work together to solve flood and water inundation in Madhesh.

Minister Pun said that the province 2 is worst affected by flood and inundation stressing the need to work local level, province and center. Chief Minister Raut said that the situation in Province 2 will go from bad to worse in case of failing to find out solution.

Chief Minister Raut also demanded to build massive embankment in the rivers in province 2 to prevent possible flood in future. He also urged government to give due importance to small rivers and streams in province 2.

