17 Killed in Pakistan Army Aircraft Crash

17 Killed in Pakistan Army Aircraft Crash

July 30, 2019, 11:18 a.m.

At least 17 people have been killed after a small military plane crashed into a residential area near the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi.

Five crew members and 12 civilians are dead, local media said citing an army statement. Twelve people are injured.

The aircraft was on a routine training flight when it crashed and set off a fire which engulfed several houses. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or what kind of aircraft it was.

Rawalpindi, near the capital Islamabad, is the site of the army's headquarters.

The plane, which was part of the Pakistani Army's aviation unit, came down in the early hours of Tuesday. An army officer at the scene told news outlet Reuters that it "hit the side of the building and the structure it crashed into completely collapsed".

Source: BBC

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian Pilgrimage Dies In Muktinath
Jul 30, 2019
Ghanta Karna Festival Observed In Kathmandu Valley
Jul 30, 2019
PM Oli and Prachanda To Visit Singapore And Dubai
Jul 30, 2019
Weather Forecast July 30: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal
Jul 30, 2019
Chief Minister Raut Demands Embankments To Prevent Inundation And Flood
Jul 29, 2019

More on South Asia

Bhutan: Refugee Issue All But Forgotten? By Dr. S. Chandrasekharan 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
Two Dead, 40 Trapped As 100-Year-old Structure Collapsed In Dongri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
India Provides Over Rs. 17 Billion To Nepal For Coming Fiscal Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago
Rahul Gandhi Resigns As A Congress Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 5 days ago
JP Nadda Appointed BJP Working President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago
PM Modi Allocates Portfolios, S Jaishankar Is Minister of External Affairs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 4 weeks ago

The Latest

Indian Pilgrimage Dies In Muktinath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2019
Ghanta Karna Festival Observed In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2019
PM Oli and Prachanda To Visit Singapore And Dubai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2019
Weather Forecast July 30: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2019
Chief Minister Raut Demands Embankments To Prevent Inundation And Flood By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2019
Examination Board Publishes Class 12 Results By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 29, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75