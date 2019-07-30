PM Oli and Prachanda To Visit Singapore And Dubai

As two co-chairs Prime Minister K.P.Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal are heading for foreign tour, the meeting of central secretariat meeting is uncertain. PM Oli is leaving for Singapore for medical treatment and Prachanda is leaving for Dubai for family tour.

Prachanda is leaving today to Dubai with his grand children and PM Oli August 3 to Singapore to check up his kidney 12 years after the transplant.

As the co-chairs of the party PM Oli and Dahal are leaving the country, it will likely to take more time to finalize the names of various department heads. Oli and Dahal have been competing to appoint their close aides as the head of the School Department. Oli wants to appoint Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel and Dahal favors Narayan Kaji Shrestha for the post.

The party has total 32 departments. As per the agreement between both the co-chairs, former CPN-UML will head 18 departments and CPN-Maoist Centre will get 14 departments.

Photo courtesy: Deshsanchar