As Axis of Monsoon Trough is still south of Nepal’s terai, the monsoon is still les active. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Rain is likely to remain subdued and rain will likely to occur at some places in the country.

In the wake of humid winds from the Bay of Bengal, there may be heavy rains in some isolated places at some places.