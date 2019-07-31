Hamro Samman Activity Launches Two New Initiatives

At a program organised to mark World Day against Trafficking in Persons, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.K. Department for International Development (DFID) supported Hamro Samman Activity, which is implemented by Winrock International, launched two initiatives.

These two includes the Hamro Samman Innovation Challenge and the Responsible Business Alliance Nepal. The two flagship initiatives will foster innovation and greater private sector engagement to combat human trafficking in Nepal.

According to a press release issued by Hamro Samman, the $150,000 Hamro Samman Innovation Challenge is designed to crowd-source innovative technology-based solutions to bolster counter human trafficking efforts.

It will provide improving access to quality training and employment for trafficking survivors and vulnerable Nepalis, establishing mechanisms that encourage businesses such as recruitment companies to be more accountable and transparent; and educating populations at-risk of being trafficked and others to prevent human trafficking incidents.

The challenge is open to all Information Communications Technology-savvy businesses and organizations, especially start-ups and small and medium enterprises.

The Responsible Business Alliance Nepal brings together Nepali businesses representing different sectors, Hamro Samman, and the National Business Initiative with the goal of reducing human trafficking. The alliance will collectively institutionalize business practices and activities that will prevent Nepalis from being exploited and/or trafficked.

“The Responsible Business Alliance champions the cause of countering human trafficking and empowers vulnerable Nepali youth through improved services and responsible business practices. Today, we are proud to inaugurate this important alliance,” said USAID’s Acting Mission Director Adriana Hayes.

"Human trafficking is cruel and abusive; tackling it requires inventive partnerships from across society. I am delighted to co-launch the Innovation Challenge as a new way to help Nepali people stay safe," said the U.K. Ambassador to Nepal, Richard Morris.

Hamro Samman Chief of Party, Carolyn Tanner, noted “Strong partnerships between the government, civil society and the private sector are the foundation of an effective response to counter human trafficking. These new initiatives will bring new partners and new ideas to the table, promoting strategic solutions to drive systemic change.”

Hamro Samman is jointly funded by USAID and DFID to address human trafficking, specifically in the foreign labor migration process and entertainment sectors. The project aims to strengthen the Government of Nepal’s system to tackle human trafficking and build synergies among the government, civil society and the private sector to strengthen laws to prosecute traffickers and better support survivors under Nepal’s federal structure. The activity will run until 2022.