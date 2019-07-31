Hamro Samman Activity Launches Two New Initiatives

Hamro Samman Activity Launches Two New Initiatives to Promote Greater Private Sector Engagement in Combatting Human Trafficking in Nepal

July 31, 2019, 11:55 a.m.

At a program organised to mark World Day against Trafficking in Persons, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.K. Department for International Development (DFID) supported Hamro Samman Activity, which is implemented by Winrock International, launched two initiatives.

These two includes the Hamro Samman Innovation Challenge and the Responsible Business Alliance Nepal. The two flagship initiatives will foster innovation and greater private sector engagement to combat human trafficking in Nepal.

According to a press release issued by Hamro Samman, the $150,000 Hamro Samman Innovation Challenge is designed to crowd-source innovative technology-based solutions to bolster counter human trafficking efforts.

It will provide improving access to quality training and employment for trafficking survivors and vulnerable Nepalis, establishing mechanisms that encourage businesses such as recruitment companies to be more accountable and transparent; and educating populations at-risk of being trafficked and others to prevent human trafficking incidents.

The challenge is open to all Information Communications Technology-savvy businesses and organizations, especially start-ups and small and medium enterprises.

The Responsible Business Alliance Nepal brings together Nepali businesses representing different sectors, Hamro Samman, and the National Business Initiative with the goal of reducing human trafficking. The alliance will collectively institutionalize business practices and activities that will prevent Nepalis from being exploited and/or trafficked.

“The Responsible Business Alliance champions the cause of countering human trafficking and empowers vulnerable Nepali youth through improved services and responsible business practices. Today, we are proud to inaugurate this important alliance,” said USAID’s Acting Mission Director Adriana Hayes.

"Human trafficking is cruel and abusive; tackling it requires inventive partnerships from across society. I am delighted to co-launch the Innovation Challenge as a new way to help Nepali people stay safe," said the U.K. Ambassador to Nepal, Richard Morris.

_PMX5152.JPG

Hamro Samman Chief of Party, Carolyn Tanner, noted “Strong partnerships between the government, civil society and the private sector are the foundation of an effective response to counter human trafficking. These new initiatives will bring new partners and new ideas to the table, promoting strategic solutions to drive systemic change.”

Hamro Samman is jointly funded by USAID and DFID to address human trafficking, specifically in the foreign labor migration process and entertainment sectors. The project aims to strengthen the Government of Nepal’s system to tackle human trafficking and build synergies among the government, civil society and the private sector to strengthen laws to prosecute traffickers and better support survivors under Nepal’s federal structure. The activity will run until 2022.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Yogesh Bhattarai Appointed Minister of Culture, Tourism And Civil Aviation
Jul 31, 2019
Hindus To Fight Jointly Against Religious Conversion In Nepal
Jul 31, 2019
Regional Drought Outlook System For South Asia Launched
Jul 31, 2019
U.S. Embassy Hosts The South Asia Air Quality TechCamp
Jul 31, 2019
Two Vehicles Set On Fire Reportedly By Biplab Led Communist Party
Jul 31, 2019

More on News

Yogesh Bhattarai Appointed Minister of Culture, Tourism And Civil Aviation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 minutes ago
Hindus To Fight Jointly Against Religious Conversion In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
U.S. Embassy Hosts The South Asia Air Quality TechCamp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
Two Vehicles Set On Fire Reportedly By Biplab Led Communist Party By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
Nepal’s Passport Weakest With102 Global Ranking, India Ranks 86th By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 5 minutes ago
7000 Girls Are Trafficked From Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 19 minutes ago

The Latest

Regional Drought Outlook System For South Asia Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2019
Partly Cloudy With Rain To Occur Few Places In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2019
Neymar Rape Case Closed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2019
One Nepali Arrested Linked To Alleged $100 Million Money Laundering In Australia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2019
JDS Fellow To Help Strengthen The Capacity Of Nepalese Civil Service By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2019
Indian Pilgrimage Dies In Muktinath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 30, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75