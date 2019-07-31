Hindus To Fight Jointly Against Religious Conversion In Nepal

Two day International Religious Conference concluded issuing a three point declaration calling to unite all Hindus to stop the religious conversion in Nepal.

Jointly Organized by World Hindu Federation and Global Hindu Federation with the slogan stand up and wake up, the chief guest of the conference was BJP leader and MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy.

Other senior participants include former MP and writer from India Tarun Vijaya, representatives from UK, Bangladesh, Mauritius , Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

The conference discussed the growing incidences of religious conversion and challenges in world's only Hindu Kingdom. The conference also agreed to work together against religious conversations carried out by missionaries in different parts of the world.

According to Deshsanchar, the conference has also decided to hold International Conference of Hindu Youth In Nepal and seminar of Hindu and Buddhist leader in Malaysia. Global Hindu Federation and World Hindu Federation also signed in unity paper. Acting president of World Hindu Federation Pramod Kumar Caurdia and Datu Pradeep Kuberjee signed the agreement.