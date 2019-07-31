Partly Cloudy With Rain To Occur Few Places In Nepal

July 31, 2019, 6:54 a.m.

Axis of Monsoon trough is still lying south of Nepal’s Terai, monsoon continue to be less active. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. It predicts that there will be rain and thundershower to occur at some places of the country.

Likewise, Skymet Weather said that humid south-easterlies from the Bay of Bengal are blowing across East and Northeast India. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may get light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells.

