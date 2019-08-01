Energy Minister Pun Urges Officials To Enhance Performance

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun Ananta said that the government has launched a new working style by signing performance agreement with all the officials.

Addressing the third of fourth Annual Progress and Ministerial Level Development Related Problem Solution Committee meeting of his ministry, Minister Pun urged all employees to work hard and warned to take necessary action against those who do not bring results and meet the development targets.

“Ministry will not renew performance agreement with those who do not fulfill target and showed the high performance. No one escape blaming the process. One has to work and show the performance,” said minister Pun. He directed officials to complete the project in time.

“I will not tolerate any one who does not work as per the schedule. I don’t see reason for somebody to continue in the post without showing high performance,” said Minister Pun.

Minister Pun also signed performance agreement with secretaries.