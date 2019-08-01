Qatar Airways Surprises Elderly Residents Of The Centre For Empowerment and Elderly Care 'Ehsan'

Qatar Airways announces that it organised a visit to the Centre for Empowerment and Elderly Care 'Ehsan' where the airline pilots and cabin crew presented gifts to show appreciation.

The airline’s pilots and cabin crew presented the residents of the centre with gifts and spent time them, showing the appreciation of the national carrier of the State of Qatar to the shapers of the nation and to raise awareness of the importance of empowering the elderly people.

The Centre for Empowerment and Elderly Care 'Ehsan' Executive Director, Mr. Mubarak bin Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, said: “We wish to thank Qatar Airways for this initiative, by visiting the residents of the centre who undoubtedly appreciated the visit; they reflected their enthusiasm and interest as the national carrier of the State of Qatar. This initiative encourages social responsibility towards society in general and on the elderly particularly.

"In the Centre of Empowerment and Elderly Care 'Ehsan', we aim to partner with the government, private and civil organisations in the State of Qatar in order to achieve the ultimate goal of empowering the elderly people and ensuring they are receiving the best care."

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ms. Salam Al Shawa, said: “This visit is a part of our Corporate Social Responsibility as the national carrier of The State of Qatar to appreciate the older generation for building Qatar to make it what it is today. It was a rich and deep experience for our pilots and cabin crew to support the elderly residents. We would also like to thank The Centre of Empowerment and Elderly Care 'Ehsan' for their kind hospitality."

Ehsan Centre for Elderly Care contributes to elderly empowerment in the State of Qatar and provides them with all needed care services. They also work on integrating the elderly into society and helping them remain in their homes rather than the centre facilities, thereby reduce sheltering. They also spread awareness about their social rights and fundamental concerns, in addition to maintaining intergenerational communication.

Corporate Social Responsibility is an important part of Qatar Airways’ values. The airline renewed its sponsorship as the Official Airline Partner to Orbis UK for a further three years, supporting its blindness prevention programmes.

Qatar Airways continues to support the Educate-A-Child programme, which helps provide quality primary school education to millions of out-of-school children globally. The airline also partnered with Doha’s Shafallah Centre, Qatar’s special needs association, to provide special needs adults with employment opportunities at Qatar Airways.

In 2019, Qatar Airways has become the first airline to win the ‘World’s Best Airline’ award five times and within a short period with the other times it has won; showing the airline constancy in providing the best for its passengers. The award was presented at the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business class’ for the fourth successive year, ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’ for the third successive year, and with Qsuite the ‘World’s Best Business Class Seats’.