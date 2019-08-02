Messi And Ronaldo The Favorite To Win 2019 FIFA Best Player Award

Aug. 2, 2019, 7:19 a.m.

The nominees for the 2019 FIFA Best Awards were announced today in the categories of Men's Player, Women's Player, Men's Coach, and Women's Coach.

There are 10 nominees in each category.

There are three players from Liverpool's Champions League winning squad Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane along with usual suspects, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The other five players nominated are Harry Kane (Spurs), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and the Dutch duo of Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) and Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus).

Notable but not surprising omissions from the shortlist are last year's winner Luka Modric (Real Madrid) and Neymar (Brazil).

