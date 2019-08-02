Nepal Airlines To Fly Narita International Airport

After announcing the first flight to Osaka International Airport of Japan from 29 August, Nepal Airlines was given approval for chartered flights permission to Narita International Airport in Japan.

With announcement of flight to Osaka as price of R.35,000,00 one way fare, Nepal Airlines Corporation is also planning to fly China very soon. At a time when NAC is facing cash crunch, permission to fly additional flight will ease its financial crisis.

Nepal Airlines will conduct regular flights to Osaka International Airport of Japan from 29 of August next month.

However, the flight is not a scheduled flight and was demanded for a specific purpose as chartered flight. The flag carrier has made several attempts to add this destination into its regular service.

The first scheduled flight is going to Narita on 26 September, the returning flight will be in 27th the next day. Similarly, the second chartered flight will take off from Kathmandu on October 2 and return in 3rd the next day. The process of approval for chartered flight is relatively easy as it has to be issued only temporary permission of entrance to the airport of Japan. NAC has been working to acquire air operator certificate from Japan, China and Saudi Arabia as its current priority is higher for these destinations.

Both the chartered flight will be conducted in Airbus 330 wide body aircraft of Nepal Airlines and the flight will take more than 7 hours each leg. NAC,which is now operating flights to UAE, Qatar, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Bangkok and India, is expanding its destinations.