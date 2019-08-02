Nepalese Students Boom In Australia

Nepalese Students Boom In Australia

Aug. 2, 2019, 8:20 a.m.

Nepalese are third highest foreign students currently studying in Australia after India and China. According a student data 2019 published by the Department of Education, which has reported explosive growth in international student enrollments, showed that 52,000 Nepalese students are currently enrolled in different universities in Australia with China (201,000) and India (101,000).

They are Australia’s three biggest sources of international students, with each nation also experiencing strong growth.

Top-three-nations-for-international-student-enrolments-660x498.png

Looking ahead, the latest biannual data from the Department of Home Affairs shows that student visa applications from China fell by 3.3% in 2H 2019, which was more than offset by explosive growth from India (53.5%) and Nepal (47.8%):

Therefore, Australia’s future international student growth appears dependent on India and Nepal, which tend to study at second tier universities and private vocational colleges, often for the primary purpose of gaining working rights and permanent residency.

Over the past five years, enrollments from China rose by 94,000, versus growth of 62,000 Indian students and 39,000 Nepalese students.

However, in percentage terms China’s 88% growth in international students was dwarfed by both India (155%) and Nepal (320%) over the past five year.

Turning to Australia’s jurisdictions, you can see that international student enrollments are dominated by New South Wales (267,000) and Victoria (227,000), which together accounted for 71% of Australia’s enrollments as at May 2019:

This is reflected by increasing concerns around degraded education standards and quality.

According to this data, international student enrollments surged by 69,500 (11%) in 2019, with enrollments ballooning by 290,000 (72%) over the past five years alone:

Australian-international-student-enrolments-660x500.png

This growth has been driven by both higher education and vocational education and training (VET), whose enrollments have surged by 81% and 101% respectively over the past five years:

These two jurisdictions have experienced the strongest growth in international student enrollments over the past five years of 118,000 (80%) and 105,000 (86%) respectively.

Moreover, according to the Australian Skills Quality Authority, 97% of international students studied in a major city in 2018, with the majority of these students studying in Sydney and Melbourne.

Interestingly, New South Wales’ international student boom has been driven by both China (77,000) and Nepal (34,000), whose enrollments have surged by 35,000 and 27,000 respectively over the past five years:

By comparison, Victoria’s international student boom has been driven primarily by China (69,000) and India (48,000), whose enrollments have surged by 35,000 and 29,000 respectively over the past five years:

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Airlines To Fly Narita International Airport
Aug 02, 2019
Yeti Airlines Added Fifth ATR-72 In its Fleet
Aug 02, 2019
Messi And Ronaldo The Favorite To Win 2019 FIFA Best Player Award
Aug 02, 2019
Weather Forecast August 2: Light To Moderate Rain In Some Places In Nepal
Aug 02, 2019
Kathmandu Marriott Hotel inaugurated New Restaurant Edamame
Aug 01, 2019

More on News

Nepal And China Will Continue To Work Hand-In-Hand: Ambassador Leela Mani Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 25 minutes ago
Sanskriti International School Receives IPC Accreditation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 36 minutes ago
Biplab Led Maoists Suspected For Destruction Of Four Ncell's Towers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 17 minutes ago
Nepal Airlines Will Be Made Reliable and Credible: Minister Bhattarai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 52 minutes ago
Yogesh Bhattarai Appointed Minister of Culture, Tourism And Civil Aviation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Hindus To Fight Jointly Against Religious Conversion In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Airlines To Fly Narita International Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2019
Yeti Airlines Added Fifth ATR-72 In its Fleet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2019
Messi And Ronaldo The Favorite To Win 2019 FIFA Best Player Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2019
Weather Forecast August 2: Light To Moderate Rain In Some Places In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2019
Kathmandu Marriott Hotel inaugurated New Restaurant Edamame By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Energy Minister Pun Urges Officials To Enhance Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75