Weather Forecast August 2: Light To Moderate Rain In Some Places In Nepal

Weather Forecast August 2: Light To Moderate Rain In Some Places In Nepal

Aug. 2, 2019, 7:13 a.m.

As Axis of monsoon trough is gradually shifting towards north close to Nepal’s terai from South India, it is likely to see more rain in coming few days throughout Nepal.

Meteorological Forecasting Division forecasts that there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country on August 2. There will be Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at some places of the country.

According to India’s Skymet Weather online, due to the shifting of eastern end of axis of Monsoon Trough, now, rains will commence over East Uttar Pradesh, parts of Bihar and Jharkhand. Good rains will continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya. Rest Northeast India will get light rains with one or two moderate spells.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepalese Students Boom In Australia
Aug 02, 2019
Nepal Airlines To Fly Narita International Airport
Aug 02, 2019
Yeti Airlines Added Fifth ATR-72 In its Fleet
Aug 02, 2019
Messi And Ronaldo The Favorite To Win 2019 FIFA Best Player Award
Aug 02, 2019
Kathmandu Marriott Hotel inaugurated New Restaurant Edamame
Aug 01, 2019

More on Weather

Weather Forecast Aug 1: Moderate Rains With Generally Cloudy In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Partly Cloudy With Rain To Occur Few Places In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast July 30: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Generally Cloudy With Rain In Few Places Of Nepal On July 29 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Heavy Rains Submerge Mumbai, More Shower Predicted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain In Few Places of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepalese Students Boom In Australia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2019
Nepal Airlines To Fly Narita International Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2019
Yeti Airlines Added Fifth ATR-72 In its Fleet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2019
Messi And Ronaldo The Favorite To Win 2019 FIFA Best Player Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 02, 2019
Kathmandu Marriott Hotel inaugurated New Restaurant Edamame By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019
Energy Minister Pun Urges Officials To Enhance Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75