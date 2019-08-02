Weather Forecast August 2: Light To Moderate Rain In Some Places In Nepal

As Axis of monsoon trough is gradually shifting towards north close to Nepal’s terai from South India, it is likely to see more rain in coming few days throughout Nepal.

Meteorological Forecasting Division forecasts that there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country on August 2. There will be Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at some places of the country.

According to India’s Skymet Weather online, due to the shifting of eastern end of axis of Monsoon Trough, now, rains will commence over East Uttar Pradesh, parts of Bihar and Jharkhand. Good rains will continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya. Rest Northeast India will get light rains with one or two moderate spells.