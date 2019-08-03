Weather Forecast August 3: Partly and Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal

Aug. 3, 2019, 8:27 a.m.

As Axis of Monsoon Trough is still south of Nepal’s border and it is shifting towards Nepal, monsoon is less active. Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.

Light rain or thunder and lightning to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region. Scattered rains will continue over Himalayan region with few moderate spells over hill and plain. However, Monsoon will be subdued all over Nepal.

