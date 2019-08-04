Arun III Has Made A Progress Completing 22 Percent Work

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation has shown interest on the progress of Arun III hydro power project. According to report, twenty two percent of the work has already completed. Chief Executive Officer of company, which is Indian Government Undertaking, Arun Dhiman conveyed the progress of the project during his meeting with minister Pun.

During the meeting, Energy Minister Pun expressed the hope that the project will complete in time. He also congratulated the newly appointed CEO for his successful tenure. Minister Pun has also made it clear that the government is ready to facilitate in any problems faced by the project.

Minister also said that the government will provide all necessary security to the project. Newly appointed CEO has expressed his confidence that the project will complete in schedule. He said that 12 percent of tunnel work has already completed. CEO Dhiman also requested the government to solve the problem of land acquisition and briefed security situation. Nepal will receive 22 percent free electricity from 900 MW Arun III project.