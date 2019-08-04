NAC To Expand Flight In Domestic Sector To Suppor Tourism Year 2020

Executive Chairman of Nepal Airlines Corporation has directed executive committee of Nepal Airlines to accelerate internal preparations to make Tourism Year 2020 as success.

As the date for the visit Nepal Year 2020 is approaching closer, NAC has started its efforts how to support it. As Tourism Year 2020 is an important opportunity to promote Nepali Tourism, Nepal Airlines Corporation is taking the occasion as a special occasion for Nepal Airlines to play creative and conducive role. Executive Chairman Kharel also directed to use all its efforts to wards it concentrating efforts.

At at time when NAC has providing excellent service in international sector, the airlines has started program focusing on planned preparation and management or domestic sector. NAC has already conducted test fights on Chaurjhari and Taplejung on August 3.

NAC is also conducting test flights in Rukum and Bhojpur on 4 and 5 August and Bajura and Tumlingtar on 6 and 7 August by Y-12E. Spokesperson Sulekh Mishra in his press statement said that NAC will cover more areas in domestic sector to promote tourism sector as additional contribution.