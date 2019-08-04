Weather Forecast August 4: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal

There is partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. There will be likely to occur light to moderate rain to occur at some places in the country.

According to Skymet Weather, a Cyclonic Circulation has formed over the Northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal. The axis of Monsoon Trough is moving across South Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and then to Northeast Bay of Bengal.

Scattered light to moderate rains will continue over most parts of Northeast India and Sikkim. Kolkata will see light to moderate rain and thundershowers which will be patchy in nature. The activity is likely to enhance in Kolkata after 24 hours.