Weather Forecast August 4: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal

Weather Forecast August 4: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal

Aug. 4, 2019, 8:10 a.m.

There is partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. There will be likely to occur light to moderate rain to occur at some places in the country.

According to Skymet Weather, a Cyclonic Circulation has formed over the Northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal. The axis of Monsoon Trough is moving across South Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and then to Northeast Bay of Bengal.

Scattered light to moderate rains will continue over most parts of Northeast India and Sikkim. Kolkata will see light to moderate rain and thundershowers which will be patchy in nature. The activity is likely to enhance in Kolkata after 24 hours.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kosi-Mechi River Interlinking Project In Bihar Receives Rs.4900 Croore From Indian Central Government
Aug 04, 2019
Nepal And UAE Exchange Views On Bilateral Relations
Aug 04, 2019
20 Dead, 26 Injured,1 Arrested In Shooting In Texas, Police Say
Aug 04, 2019
Nepalis And Japanese Medical Doctors Discussed Health Related Issues
Aug 03, 2019
Weather Forecast August 3: Partly and Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal
Aug 03, 2019

More on Weather

Weather Forecast August 3: Partly and Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast August 2: Light To Moderate Rain In Some Places In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast Aug 1: Moderate Rains With Generally Cloudy In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Partly Cloudy With Rain To Occur Few Places In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast July 30: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Generally Cloudy With Rain In Few Places Of Nepal On July 29 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Inundation Takes Toll On Poor People# By Batu Uprety Aug 04, 2019
HCC-N Connecting People By A Correspondent Aug 04, 2019
MONETARY POLICY Easing Liquidity By A Correspondent Aug 04, 2019
Kosi-Mechi River Interlinking Project In Bihar Receives Rs.4900 Croore From Indian Central Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2019
Nepal And UAE Exchange Views On Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2019
20 Dead, 26 Injured,1 Arrested In Shooting In Texas, Police Say By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584