Nagpanchami Today

Nagpanchami Today

Aug. 5, 2019, 7:05 a.m.

Hindu observed Nag Panchami across the Nepal by worshipping the snake deity today. They thronged holy sites, including the temples of snake deity, chanting mantras to mark the festival.

As per the Hindu tradition, people worship eight principal snake deities offering them cow’s milk, ghee, lava, barley, sesame and nuts.

Nag Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the moonlit-fortnight in the month of Shrawan.

Nepali people worship snake gods, also called the Nagas during Nag Panchami. In the ancient time Nagas halted rain from pouring over Nepal. The king of that time also happened to be a Tantric and so he used his power to make Nagas let go of rain. The king succeeded in doing so but he also honored the majestic power of Nagas by turning the day of victory into a festive occasion of Nag Panchami.

On Nag Panchami, devotees put a picture of Naga high above their doorway and perform puja with necessary puja items. Offerings in the form of food are left in the yards and paddies for snakes. Naga temples in the valley at Nagpokhari, Taudaha and Nagdaha are thronged with devotees on this day.

As Hindus celebrate the forces of nature, Nagpanchami is also one of the most auspicious ceremonies that are celebrated annually. The significance of Nagpanchami is to pacify the active snakes and discourage them from being a threat to humans during the rainy seasons when the snakes venture out of their hiding places because of the rain and floods. On this day, cobras and other snakes are fed with milk and are worshipped by lighting up lamps, decorating temples byflowers and offering sacrifices and sweets.

Another legend behind Nagpanchami is that Lord Krishna had defeated the evil snake Kaliya who had attacked a child Krishna who was merely fetching his ball from the river waters.

After a few moments, Kaliya understood that the child was not ordinary and had begged for mercy and forgiveness. Lord Krishna had saved the villagers from the harassments and torments of the evil snake, Kaliya.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast August 5: Monsoon Rains Intensifies In Nepal
Aug 05, 2019
Bol Bom Devotees Visit Shiva Temples With Water
Aug 05, 2019
Arun III Has Made A Progress Completing 22 Percent Work
Aug 04, 2019
Sixty Percent Work Of Trshuli 3 B Hub Substation Completed
Aug 04, 2019
NAC To Expand Flight In Domestic Sector To Suppor Tourism Year 2020
Aug 04, 2019

More on Festivals and Culture

Bol Bom Devotees Visit Shiva Temples With Water By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 47 minutes ago
Lakhe Dance Has Revived In Patan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Ghanta Karna Festival Observed In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago
Devotees Throng Shiva temples On Second Shrawan Sombar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Lord Shiva’s Month Begins Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Lunar Eclipse Today Time And Other Information By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 6 days ago

The Latest

WORLD VISION INTERNATIOAL 15 Years Of Partnership By A Correspondent Aug 05, 2019
OPENING OF ALOFT Serving With Quality By A Correspondent Aug 05, 2019
Embankments Have Made Little Difference To Flood Control In Bihar And Assam By Dinesh Mishra Aug 05, 2019
Weather Forecast August 5: Monsoon Rains Intensifies In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 05, 2019
Arun III Has Made A Progress Completing 22 Percent Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2019
Sixty Percent Work Of Trshuli 3 B Hub Substation Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584