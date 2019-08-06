Everest Bank Continuous Its Support To Teach For Nepal

Aug. 6, 2019, 8:11 a.m.

Everest Bank has been undertaking different welfare activities to provide Education to the underprivileged people of the country as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. In this endeavor, the bank has recently handover cheque as a continuation of its support to Teach For Nepal under its CSR initiative on Education.

Teach for Nepal is a movement of outstanding university graduates and young professionals who are committed to end education inequity in Nepal starting with two years of fellowship teaching in public schools. Everest Bank has been supporting the Education, Sanitation & Drinking Water in various government/public schools around Nepal.

Everest Bank has always focused on customer’s benefit & satisfaction with its theme ‘Service with Smile’. EBL has always been conscious of its social responsibilities and as a part of its CSR activities, has been organizing various programs for the benefit of the people at large.

