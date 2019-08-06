RJP Leader Mahato Demands Apology From Oli Government

Aug. 6, 2019, 8:31 a.m.

Leader of National Janta Party Rajendra Mahato accused Oli government for maliciously using his name annulling the citizenship. Addressing House of Representative taking a special time, Mahato accused the present government intentionally demoralizing him in the name of hollow nationalism.

On Sunday, spokesperson of the government and minister Gokul Baskota announced that the government annealed citizenship ship of eight Indian citizens including Rajendra Mahato. Minister Baskota did not mention address of Rajendra Mahato.

Mahato demanded apology from the government. He said that Oli government also questioned his loyalist to nations including citizenship during border blockade. “My families have been leaving Nepal and who are they to question legitimacy of my citizenship? He also objected media publishing the news without any verification.

The Nepal government on Sunday annulled the citizenship of eight people of Indian origin on the ground that they procured the citizenship certificate through forged documents.

The decision to cancel the citizenship certificates of the eight individuals was taken in a cabinet meeting, officials said.

The eight persons are identified as Ashok Shah, Binde Mahato, Rajendra Mahato, Danadevi Mahato, Sushil Mahato, Rajeshwar Mahato, Ramkishor Mahato and Rajkumar Mahato.

Press Trust of India adds, meanwhile, Rastriya Janta Party-Nepal (RJP-N) joint general secretary Rakesh Mishra told that the government should properly investigate the matter before taking such decision.

"I doubt whether the government had accumulated sufficient evidence that Indian nationals were granted Nepalese citizenship certificates. It is a mockery to punish those who acquire citizenship certificates without punishing those officials responsible for providing the citizenship without proper documents," he said. SBP SCY

