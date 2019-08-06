Thai Embassy To Organize Thai Education Fair 2019

Thai Embassy To Organize Thai Education Fair 2019

Aug. 6, 2019, 3:16 p.m.

Royal Thai Embassy is organizing Thai Education Fair 2019 Royal Thai Embassy in Kathmandu is organizing Thai Education Fair 2019 on 17th August, 2019 at Shangri-La Hotel, Lazimpat, Kathmandu.

According to a press release of Embassy of Thailand, reputed 8 universities of Thailand- Thammsat University, Khon Kaen University, Assumption University, Siam University, Stamford International University, University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Kasem Bundit University, Mahidol University International College- will participate in the event. This event would be a platform for Nepali students to explore different subjects for abroad study in Thailand.

