Thai Embassy To Organize Thai Education Fair 2019

Royal Thai Embassy is organizing Thai Education Fair 2019 Royal Thai Embassy in Kathmandu is organizing Thai Education Fair 2019 on 17th August, 2019 at Shangri-La Hotel, Lazimpat, Kathmandu.

According to a press release of Embassy of Thailand, reputed 8 universities of Thailand- Thammsat University, Khon Kaen University, Assumption University, Siam University, Stamford International University, University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Kasem Bundit University, Mahidol University International College- will participate in the event. This event would be a platform for Nepali students to explore different subjects for abroad study in Thailand.