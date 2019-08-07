Minister Bhattarai Constituted Task-force To Solve Problems Faced By NAC

Aug. 7, 2019, 4:20 p.m.

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai has said that he has spent a week time focusing to solve the problems faced by Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC),

Addressing a press conference today at his ministry, minister Bhattarai also announced constitution of four members task force to develop future plan and strategy to strengthen and to make NAC efficient.

Constituted under a ministerial decision, minister Bhattarai constituted a task force under a coordinator of former secretary Sushil Ghimire. The members include Pramod Karn, Dim Prakash Paudel and Captain Sudhir Rai and joint secretary of Ministry Buddhi Sagar Lamichhane as member secretary.

Minister Bhattarai said that he has directed the the task force to study all the reports prepared on NAC and produce a final report with the conclusion. I think there were many studies what I want now is gun to hunt but the time has come set the target.

He also said that European Union will remove Nepal from its black list imposed from 2013 and allow Nepali flag carriers to fly Europe. He also said that the ministry will also take all necessary steps to make visit Nepal Year 2020 a great success.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

