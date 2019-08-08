MCC Entry Into Force (EIF) From June 30, 2020

MCC Entry Into Force (EIF) From June 30, 2020

Aug. 8, 2019, 9:20 p.m.

Executive Director of Millennium Challenge Account Nepal (MCA-Nepal) Khadga Bahadur Bisht said that the progress is satisfactory fulfilling the condition set by Millennium Challenge Compact to implement projects in Nepal.

Addressing a press meet after announcement of Millennium Challenge Compact entry into force (EiF) date, Executive Director Bisht said that preparations are under way to begin the project next year.

Through the Compact, MCC committed a US $ 500 million grant and Nepal committed US $ 130 million for the Compact program. The program consists of two projects the Electricity Transmission Project, focused primarily on the construction of 318 km of 400kV transmission lines and three large capacity substations, and the Road Maintenance Project, focused primarily on maintenance works on up to 300 km of strategic roads.

“Along with transmission line, the project will also construct three substations,” said ED Bisht. “We also help bring transparency and efficiency to the power sector by providing technical assistance to Nepal Electricity Regulatory Commission and Nepal Electricity Authority.”

The ‘Entry into Force’ (EiF) date for the implementation of the Millennium Challenge Compact, has been set for July 30, 2020. The agreement for this was signed between the Government of Nepal and the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), on behalf of the US Government.

IMG_2927.JPG

Nepal took the decision through the Ministry of Finance, after consultation with all relevant ministries and departments and the implementation agency Millennium Challenge Account Nepal (MCA-Nepal).

In a press meet, Deputy Resident Country Director Sanjay Poudyal said that there are no clauses for the extension of the project beyond five years. He said that project should complete its work within five years from start of the construction.

The Ministry of Finance representing the Nepal and the MCC representing the United States of America signed a Compact agreement in September 2017. The economic constraints analysis completed prior to the design of the Compact’s projects showed lack of sufficient and reliable electricity and high cost of transportation based on low road maintenance as binding constraints to economic growth.

MCC’s implementation method requires that enough time is allotted to the project preparatory phase so that all conditions for successful project delivery are met prior to the implementation activities. Following ‘Entry into Force’, all implementation activities must be completed within five-years, as there are no provisions for time extension or cost increase.

The Compact agreement sets forth the conditions that the Government must meet for the implementation phase to begin (referred to as the EIF of the Compact).

The Government of Nepal has established MCA-Nepal on 18th April 2018 under Development Board Act, 2013 as the accountable entity to implement the Compact with Millennium Challenge Corporation, USA.

Some of the key conditions to EIF include declaration of the Electricity Transmission Project as a National Pride Project, passage of legislation to create an Electricity Regulatory Commission, ratification of the Compact agreement by the Parliament.

Other include signing of a Project Implementation Agreement, completion of a plan in agreement with the Government of India for the cross-border transmission line from Butwal, Nepal to Gorakhpur, India and site Access to all project construction sites with Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval and sufficient progress on land acquisition and forest clearance.

The first two conditions have already been met and there has been substantial progress made on next three conditions. The drafting and approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment and completion of proper land acquisition and forest clearance to finally obtain site access is currently progressing well.

Similarly, detailed design work, finalization of the transmission line alignment, and tendering as well as planning of the contractor selection process is progressing well so that these processes are carried out in time to allow for implementation phase to begin immediately following Entry into Force (EiF) of the Compact agreement.

MCA-Nepal, on behalf of the Nepal Government, is fully committed to completing all condition precedents prior to Entry into Force (EiF) and to implement the Compact as agreed.

IMG_2933.JPG

MCA-Nepal expresses sincere appreciation to Nepal and MCC for their full support to achieving this important target and requests the media, civil society and public to support the implementation of this highly important and ambitious program aimed at poverty reduction through economic growth.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Trishuli 3 B To Generate Electricity By April 2021
Aug 08, 2019
Redmi K20 Series Hits Nepal Market With Cutting-edge Tech
Aug 08, 2019
Agriculture Development Bank Joins Connect IPS
Aug 08, 2019
Pakistan To Downgrade Diplomatic Relations With India, Take Kashmir Matter To UN
Aug 08, 2019
Fire Destroyed Subishu’s Property Worth 500 Million Rupees
Aug 08, 2019

More on Water and Energy

Trishuli 3 B To Generate Electricity By April 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
Kabeli Corridor Transmission Line Comes To An Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Arun III Has Made A Progress Completing 22 Percent Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Sixty Percent Work Of Trshuli 3 B Hub Substation Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Kosi-Mechi River Interlinking Project In Bihar Receives Rs.4900 Croore From Indian Central Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 17 hours ago
NEA Electricity Kulman’s Rush By Keshab Poudel 5 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Redmi K20 Series Hits Nepal Market With Cutting-edge Tech By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2019
Agriculture Development Bank Joins Connect IPS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2019
Pakistan To Downgrade Diplomatic Relations With India, Take Kashmir Matter To UN By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2019
Fire Destroyed Subishu’s Property Worth 500 Million Rupees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2019
Thousands Rally Against Deporting 36 Including Two Nepali Israel-born Kids Of Foreign Workers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2019
Weather Forecast August 8: Depression To Give Moderate Monsoon Rain In Central And Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 08, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584