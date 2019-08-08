Trishuli 3 B To Generate Electricity By April 2021

Trishuli 3 B To Generate Electricity By April 2021

Aug. 8, 2019, 8:43 p.m.

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority and Chairman of Trishuli Jalbidhut Company Kul Man Ghising directed contractors, manager and consultants to complete the construction work of Trishuli 3 B as per schedule. Visiting the construction side for inspection of work last week, MD Ghising also took appraisal of the progress of the project and reviewed it.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun has been regularly taking the progress report from Managing Director of NEA Ghising. As per the direction of minister Pun, MD Ghising inspected the project this time well.

Constructed under People’s Hydro-power Program scheme collecting share from common people, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and minister Pun have been constantly showing the concern of the project.

MD Ghising said all the people in the construction of the project need to work seriously to complete the project given the concern of all the people. Out of 3.7 million shares issued to public, Prime Minister Oli, his wife and minister Pun got 20 shares each.

67731752_2283403961989670_5028357666443886592_n.jpg

The speed of the construction of Upper Trishuli 3 B is accelerated following the completion of Trishuli III A project. The 37 MW project is schedule to complete in 2077 Fagun.

Started in the last Chaitra, thirty-five percent of the construction work has already completed. Out of 3.8 Kilometer Tunnel, 724 meter has already completed. The construction of tunnel is going on from four different places.

Cascade of 60 MW Trishuli 3 A, the Trishuli 3 B does not have to settling basin and other structures. The gate to connect water from Trishuli 3 A to main tunnel of Trishuli 3 B has already been completed.

Managing director Trishuli Hydro-power Company Mohan Prasad Gautam said the work of powerhouse, Serge Tank, Pen-stock will start after rainy season. MD Gautam said that the production of hydro mechanical components including Turbines, Runner and Generator has already started.

Constructed under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model with 31.9 million dollar, Chinese company. Under a contract agreement, Sichuan ANHE Hydraulic and Hydroelectric Engineering Co. Ltd are responsible for civil, electro-mechanical, hydro mechanical and design for instrument and installation.

Nepal Telecom and Nepal Electricity Authority have 30-30 percent promoter share, Rural Municipality and Municipality 5 percent, local financial institution 5, People of Rasuwa and Nuwakot 10 percent, common citizens 15 and NEA and Telecom’s employees 5 percent.

Total cost of the project is estimated to be 7.44 billion with 7.8 billion projected interest of construction period. With 30 percent equity (2.47 billion) and seven percent loan (5.76 billion) through investment, the project will generate 134.8 million units electricity in lean season (November to June) and 157.7 million in (June to November).

The project has already signed PPA with NEA. MD Gautam said that the project will generate 1.89 billion rupees revenue selling electricity annually. The electricity generated by the project will evacuated through 3 kilometer long transmission line connecting Trishuli 3 B Hub Station.

