Weather Forecast August 8: Depression To Give Moderate Monsoon Rain In Central And Western Region

Aug. 8, 2019, 7:07 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division forecast there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. According to the Division, there will be Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at some places of the central and western regions and at a few places of the eastern region.

As the Axis of Monsoon Trough is still in below south and there is effects of Deep depression in Central and eastern Nepal. The Deep Depression is now situated in northern Odisa or close to Bay of Bengal.

According to Skymet Weather, the Depression which formed in the Bay of Bengal became a Deep Depression over Northwest Bay off the North Odisha¬West Bengal coast. It did move northwestwards at 4 kmph and was near Latitude 21.1 degrees North and Longitude 87.4°East, around 65 km SE of Balasore (Odisha) and about 60 km SSW of Digha (West Bengal).

While light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells are expected over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and parts of Assam. Whereas, East Bihar, East Jharkhand and rest Northeast India will record light to moderate rains with isolated spells over East Uttar Pradesh.

The system then initially moved northwestwards, further crossing North Odisha¬West Bengal coasts close to north of Balasore. The system will furthermore move in a west-northwestward direction.

