Upper Trishuli-3A Added 60 MW Electricity To Nepal’s National Grid

Upper Trishuli-3A Added 60 MW Electricity To Nepal’s National Grid

Aug. 10, 2019, 8:25 a.m.

Following years of delay and disruptions caused by various factors including earthquake, Upper Trishuli-3A 60 Megawatt Project has finally completed and started to generate electricity.

Started in 2009 with estimated project completion date 2014, it has completed recently. This is the second chronic projects completed after MD Kul Man Ghising took a charge of Nepal Electricity Authority.

Earlier another chronic project Chameliya also completed few years back. 14 MW Kulekhani will shortly connect to national grid as all the works has already completed.

Some important milestones of UT-3A:

January 22nd 2009: Tender Floated for 60 MW with Alternative Proposal clause

May 5th 2009: Bid Opened

May 28th 2010: Contract Agreement (with subject to condition)

February 28th 2011: Nepal Government and China Exim Bank sign Loan Agreement

April 15th 2011: Nepal Government and NEA sign Subsidiary Loan Agreement

May 18th 2011: Loan Agreement Effective

June 1st 2011: Commencement of Work Order given to CGGC (completion in 35 months-May 1st 2014)

January 3rd 2013: ‘in principle’ approval by Cabinet for 90 MW upgrading

May 31st 2013: 654th NEA Board approves 90 MW upgrading for US$ 132.00 million

June 12th 2013: 656th NEA Board retracts its 90 MW decision to 60 MW

Salient features of UT-3A Project:

Run-of-river hydropower

Headworks: 1 km downstream of Mailung/Trishuli confluence (19 km north of Trishuli town)

Access road: 2.3 km new and 11.3 km upgrading

Design discharge: 51 cumecs based on 70% exceedance flow

Gross head: 144.5 meter

Headrace tunnel: 4.095 km

Installed capacity: 60 MW (2x30 MW units)

Minimum Power: 43.75 MW

Gross annual generation: 489.76 GWh (average annual generation: 460 GWh)

Transmission line: 48 km to Kathmandu, 220 kV initially charged at 132 kV

Estimated project cost: 109.224 million US$

Specific energy cost: 3.03 US Cents/kWh

DJI_0184.JPG

DJI_0184.JPG

Also reads: https://www.spotlightnepal.com/2019/07/19/60-mw-upper-trishuli-3a-and-37-mw-upper-trishuli-3b-lest-we-forget/

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Gold Rises As Trade War Escalates
Aug 10, 2019
Weather Forecast August 10: Moderate Rains With Few Heavy Spells In Eastern And Central Hills In Nepal
Aug 10, 2019
North Korea Tests Five Short Range Baltic Missile
Aug 10, 2019
Nepal’s Himalaya Is Among The Most Spectacular Sights: Sadguru
Aug 09, 2019
Rajesh Khatri’s Black And White Selected For Busan International Film Festival
Aug 09, 2019

More on Water and Energy

MCC Entry Into Force (EIF) From June 30, 2020 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Trishuli 3 B To Generate Electricity By April 2021 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Kabeli Corridor Transmission Line Comes To An Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago
Arun III Has Made A Progress Completing 22 Percent Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 14 hours ago
Sixty Percent Work Of Trshuli 3 B Hub Substation Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 18 hours ago
Kosi-Mechi River Interlinking Project In Bihar Receives Rs.4900 Croore From Indian Central Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Gold Rises As Trade War Escalates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2019
Weather Forecast August 10: Moderate Rains With Few Heavy Spells In Eastern And Central Hills In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2019
North Korea Tests Five Short Range Baltic Missile By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2019
Five Killed In Rocket Test Accident In Russia By Reuters Aug 10, 2019
Nepal’s Himalaya Is Among The Most Spectacular Sights: Sadguru By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 09, 2019
My First Impressions Of Kathmandu (With Photo Features) By Perrine Aguiar Aug 09, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584