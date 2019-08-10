Weather Forecast August 10: Moderate Rains With Few Heavy Spells In Eastern And Central Hills In Nepal

Weather Forecast August 10: Moderate Rains With Few Heavy Spells In Eastern And Central Hills In Nepal

Aug. 10, 2019, 7:48 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division has said that there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at some places in the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the hilly regions.

According to Skymet Weather India, heading to eastern part of the country, light to moderate rains will continue over the Northeastern states, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. While light rains with one or two moderate spells may also occur over East Bihar, Jharkhand as well as Gangetic West Bengal. Kolkata and Patna are likely to see light rains with moderate rains in Ranchi. Odisha will see isolated rains only. Weather of East Uttar Pradesh will be dry.

As monsoon trough is shifting from its current southern position to north close to foothill of Himalayas, it will like to intensify monsoon rain in different parts of Nepal. It is expected that the monsoon will active from August 11 and the rain will intensify for week in the region.

