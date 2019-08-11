PM Oli To Return On Monday

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli,who is now in Singapore for medical check up, has postponed his returned schedule by Monday Deshsanchar reports. He was schedule to return on Friday. However, it was postponed till Sunday.

Deshsanchar citing PM Oli's officials at his personal secretariat reported said that the visit was cancelled twice due to delay in delivering health check up report.

The hospital will likely to handover his health check up report to Oli by today and he will return tomorrow. Prime Minister Oli is currently doing his health check up at National University Hospital in Singapore.

He left Kathmandu on August 3.