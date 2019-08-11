Reliance Life Insurance Ties-Up With Khalti For Digital Payment Service

Reliance Life Insurance Ties-Up With Khalti For Digital Payment Service

Aug. 11, 2019, 12:07 p.m.

Reliance Life Insurance Limited has signed an agreement with Khalti to provide digital payment service for its customers through Khalti.

With this partnership, Reliance Life Insurance Limited’s customers across Nepal can now make their payment through Khalti easily and conveniently. Customers can pay their premium using the fund in their Khalti wallet or directly through e-banking and mobile banking options available in Khalti’s platform.

“At Reliance Life Insurance, we are working to redefine insurance industry in Nepal. We are excited to collaborate with Khalti to introduce digital payment for insurance. Now, our customers can pay insurance premium directly from their mobile phone using Khalti app. In addition to benefiting the customers, going digital will benefit the insurance industry as well since it will help in keeping track of premium payers and make it easier to track irregularities,”Pravin Raman Parajuli, CEO of Reliance Life Insurance Ltd.

Similarly, speaking about expanding its digital payments portfolio to life insurance payments, “We are glad to partner with Reliance Life Insurance Limited. Now, Reliance Life Insurance customers need not visit the insurance office or banks to pay their insurance premium. They can pay the premium directly from their smartphone using Khalti. This is an easy way to pay insurance premiums conveniently without any hassle. Now, we feel we have headed one step closer to making transactions digital in Nepal,” said Khalti’s MD Manish Modi.

