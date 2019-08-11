Weather Forecast August 11: Heavy Rains Over Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Nepal And Parts Of Eastern Nepal

Aug. 11, 2019, 8 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division reports that there will be generally cloudy throughout Nepal. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places in the country. There will be chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the of the hilly regions. As Axis of Monsoon trough is still below south, the monsoon is pretty inactive. However, there is possibility to shift the trough further north.

According to Skymet Weather, in the eastern parts of India, a Cyclonic Circulation has developed over Northeast Bay of Bengal and the Monsoon Trough is extending from East Uttar Pradesh to the East-central Bay of Bengal across Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.

