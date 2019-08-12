PM Oli Returned Home From Singapore

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has returned home following completion of health check up in National University Hospital Singapore.

He did not address a press conference at the airport. Despite several issues including party unification, Prachanda's controversial statement and stand on Jammu Kashmir, Prime Minister Oli escaped press and quietly move to Prime Minister's Residence Baluwatar.

In his tweet, Principal Secretary Rimal thanked government of Singapore and hospital for high quality service and kind hospitality to the government of Singapore.

He postponed his twice his return date on Friday and Sunday. Prime Minister Oli left Kathmandu on August 3. Along with Prime Minister Oli, his wife Radhika Shakya, principal press secretary Bishnu Prasad Rimal, personal doctor Dr. Dibya Singh Shah and personal secretary Rajesh Bajracharya also returned.