PM Oli Returned Home From Singapore

PM Oli Returned Home From Singapore

Aug. 12, 2019, 1:28 p.m.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has returned home following completion of health check up in National University Hospital Singapore.

He did not address a press conference at the airport. Despite several issues including party unification, Prachanda's controversial statement and stand on Jammu Kashmir, Prime Minister Oli escaped press and quietly move to Prime Minister's Residence Baluwatar.

In his tweet, Principal Secretary Rimal thanked government of Singapore and hospital for high quality service and kind hospitality to the government of Singapore.

He postponed his twice his return date on Friday and Sunday. Prime Minister Oli left Kathmandu on August 3. Along with Prime Minister Oli, his wife Radhika Shakya, principal press secretary Bishnu Prasad Rimal, personal doctor Dr. Dibya Singh Shah and personal secretary Rajesh Bajracharya also returned.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli Says His Health Is Well
Aug 12, 2019
External Affairs Minister Of India Jaishankar In China
Aug 12, 2019
134 Dead And 8.4 Million Affected In Bihar From Flood
Aug 12, 2019
Nepalese Muslims Observing Bakra-Eid Or Eid-Ul-Ad Today
Aug 12, 2019
Gorkhas In Jammu Welcome Revocation Of Provisions Of Article 370
Aug 12, 2019

More on News

PM Oli Says His Health Is Well By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
134 Dead And 8.4 Million Affected In Bihar From Flood By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 31 minutes ago
Miss Earth Nepal Sigdel Joins Sajha Party By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
PM Oli To Return On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Miyamoto Strengthens Asia Presence To Build Disaster Resilience By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Bihar Tights Security In Nepal’s Border For Eid-ul-Zuha And I-Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago

The Latest

External Affairs Minister Of India Jaishankar In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2019
Nepalese Muslims Observing Bakra-Eid Or Eid-Ul-Ad Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2019
Gorkhas In Jammu Welcome Revocation Of Provisions Of Article 370 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2019
Sauan 2019: Today Is The Last Monday of Saun, Significance of Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2019
Weather Forecast August 12: Heavy Rains In Some Places In Western Hill And Eastern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2019
BBIN-MVA Is Highly Important For Nepal: Secretary Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584