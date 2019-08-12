PM Oli Says His Health Is Well

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma informed that his health is well. Few hours after returnign from Singapore, Prime Minister Oli in his twitter thanked all his well wishers who have shown concern and pray for his good health. He also expressed regard to the doctors who involved in his health check up at National University Hospital Singapore.

He avoided to meet press at Tribhuwan International Airport. PMO Nepal @_PMO_Nepal

He postponed his visit return date twice on Friday and Sunday. Prime Minister Oli left Kathmandu on August 3. Along with Prime Minister Oli, his wife Radhika Shakya, principal press secretary Bishnu Prasad Rimal, personal doctor Dr. Dibya Singh Shah and personal secretary Rajesh Bajracharya also returned