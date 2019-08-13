HCCN Can Play Important Role To Promote Nepal: Foreign Minister Gyawali

Foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said Honorary Consul Corps Nepal can play important role to promote Nepal. Addressing the first meeting of Honorary Consul Corps Nepal (HCCN), foreign minister Gyawali said that the government attaches high important to Honorary Consuls who are representing different countries of the world.

“The Ministry is ready to provide all necessary support to HCCN as it is equally important to promote Nepal’s interest abroad,” said minister Gyawali. During the program, HCCN Dean Pradeep Kumar Shrestha handed over a cheq of Rs.500, 000 thousands to the victim of landslides of Gulmi.

Heading the first meeting of HCCN, Dean Shrestha also nominated five members as executive members. Those include Bhola Thapa, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Naresh Shrestha and Pratima Pande. Similarly, he also appointed Narayan Bajaj as treasurer.

During the meeting, Shrestha has also presented the program to make World Federation of Consuls (FICAC) Regional Meeting in Kathmandu on November 12-15. Addressing the meeting, Shrestha said that HCCN needs to organize various programs to make Visit Nepal Year 2020 a success. He said that the holding regional conference of FICAC is a beginning.

Shrestha also conferred a medal to Past Dean Rajendra Khetan, Padma Jyoti medals for the contribution to strengthen the HCCN during their tenure. Immediate past president Aang Tshiring Sherpa also conferred Khada.