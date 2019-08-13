Rajendra Khetan Elected As Chairperson Of The Alliance Française de Katmandou

Rajendra Khetan is elected as chairperson of the Alliance Française de Katmandou. Created in Nepal in 1994, the Alliance Française de Katmandou promotes the French language by offering French classes that are open to all. For the last 23 years, it has been the only certified French institute in Nepal.

Prominent businessperson, Khetan has been actively participating in various social works in Nepal.

The Alliance Française de Katmandou aims to spread the Francophone culture by organizing cultural events that promote both diversity and intercultural dialogue. Furthermore, it offers its students free access to its in-house media centre.

Annually the Alliance Française de Katmandou welcomes around 2,500 students and more than 10,000 visitors attend cultural events.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

