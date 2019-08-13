Weather Forecast August 13: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rain In Some Places Of Eastern Terai

Aug. 13, 2019, 7:08 a.m.

As axis of Monsoon Trough is in average place and its west part is shifting to north and a pressure system is development near eastern parts of Nepal, it will have impact in eastern and central Nepal. The normal position of Axis of Monsoon Tough means extension from North Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, South Utter Pradesh, South Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal up to Head of Bay of Bengal.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. While the axis of Monsoon Trough is extending from Punjab to North Bay of Bengal across this Low-Pressure, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at some places in the country.

