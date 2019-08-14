Nepalese Citizens Need Indian Visa To Enter India From Pakistan, Hong Kong, China And Macau. Similarly, According to a notice issued by Department of Immigration, Nepalese citizens required no Objection Certificate from Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi to proceed to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Libya and Lebanon from India. Only after obtaining a No Objection Certificate from the Embassy of Nepal in India, Nepalese will be allowed to board aircraft.

A citizen of Nepal must have a Passport and visa for India if he / she is entering India from China, Macau, Hong Kong and Pakistan.

According to Department of Immigration, the following information is very much important for Nepali Citizens travelling abroad.

If you are trying to get the departure together with a Nepali National or minor accompanied in your own liability then make sure that you are permitted by the concerned authority in Nepal. Nepal Immigration shall inquire on such matters as well.

Educational Consultancies, Colleges and Technical/Vocational Institutions are bound to complete all the required process from the concerned government agency. If found not completed then the students will be offloaded. In such cases, the consultancy or the particular institution will be fully liable for the cancellation and compensation of the air tickets as well.

Company representatives, business representatives, and sales representatives travelling abroad must prove the genuinity of the documents. If found suspected, the persons will be offloaded and the case will be under investigation.

Recommendation letter from the concerned government agency is mandatory for students travelling abroad for internship or any vocational/non-vocational courses through colleges. Otherwise they will be offloaded. The documents submitted at airport at the time of departure should be genuine and if found suspected then the case will be under investigation.

If your passport is found torn, soaked and damaged then such passports will not be entertained. The passport bearer is liable to make new passport or travel document.

Make sure that your passport validity is at least 6 months and more.

Our mandate is restricted to passenger clearance. Clearance of dutiable goods including gold, liquor, and foreign currency does not fall under the jurisdiction of Immigration Department.

Immigration Office at Tribhuvan International Airport is not associated with baggage collection ( tempered, torn or delayed), flights delays and others. It is solely responsible only for immigration related affairs.