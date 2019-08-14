Weather Forecast August 14: Heavy Rains In Some Places In Hilly Region

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at some places in the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the hilly regions.

The Low-Pressure Area is over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining parts. The Monsoon Trough is extending from Punjab to Northeast Bay of Bengal across this Low-Pressure Area.

As the axis of Monsoon Trough is still in its normal position and it is shifting to north and there is low pressure system near to central and eastern and the low pressure system is moving to west,

However, light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells will be seen over eastern and central Nepal.