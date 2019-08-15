Embassy of India Kathmandu Celebrates 73rd Independence Day Of India

Embassy of India Kathmandu Celebrates 73rd Independence Day Of India

Aug. 15, 2019, 1:32 p.m.

Embassy of India Kathmandu gifted 30 ambulances and 06 buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of Nepal thereby reaffirming Government of India’s commitment to partner with Nepal in its journey towards socio-economic development.

IMG-20190815-WA0004.jpg

During the celebration program of 73rd Independence Day of India at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on August 15, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri felicitated 03 Veer Naris, 05 widows and 06 next of kins of deceased soldiers by disbursing their dues worth NPR 5.31 Crore and a blanket to each.

The celebrations of 73rd Independence Day of India began with hoisting of the national flag by Ambassador of India Manjeev Singh Puri who then read out the message of the Hon’ble President of India for the occasion. The President’s message highlighted the achievements of India in various fields in the past 72 years.

The Embassy also gifted books to 40 libraries and educational institutions spread across all the provinces of Nepal. The Government of India has so far gifted 752 ambulances and 148 buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of 77 districts in Nepal, expanding healthcare access for thousands of Nepali people and serving to the educational needs of the thousands of students.

IMG-20190815-WA0000.jpg

The 73rd Independence Day of India celebrations was attended by members of the Indian community in Nepal and friends of India apart from Embassy officials and their families.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu,the celebrations witnessed rendition of patriotic songs by students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Kathmandu, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Modern Indian School. The ceremony concluded with a mesmerizing performance by the Nepal Army Band.

IMG-20190815-WA0012.jpg

IMG-20190815-WA0002.jpg

IMG-20190815-WA0009.jpg

IMG-20190815-WA0007.jpg

IMG-20190815-WA0011.jpg

IMG-20190815-WA0008.jpg

