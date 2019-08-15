Kumbheshwar Festival 2019

Kumbheshwar Festival 2019

Aug. 15, 2019, 10:16 a.m.

Annual festival of Kumbheshwar Mela observed. Devotees from different parts of Kathmandu Valley visited the temple and took a dip at the pond of Kumbheshwar. Even Tamang Jhakris from nearby villages visited the temple and performed their rituals.

जनैपुर्णिमाको दिन कुम्भेश्वोर को मेला

Posted by Keshab Poudel on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Situated in northern part of Patan Durbar Square, the temple was built in the 14th century (around 1392) by King Jayasthiti Malla that makes it the oldest temple in Patan. It is one of the two free-standing five-storied temples, the other being the famous Nyatapola temple of Bhaktapur. The temple is noted for its graceful proportions and fine woodcarvings and is dedicated to Shiva, as indicated by the large Nandi, or bull, facing the temple.

It is a popular belief that the water spring that fills the ponds originates all the way from Gosainkunda, which is located 43 kilometers north of Kathmandu. So taking a dip in the pond during the festival Janai Purnima is equivalent to doing the same in Gosainkunda. Shiva’s mount, the bull Nandi is kneeling in front of the main Kumbheshwor Temple. High above the wooden roof tiers look as if they might topple over on this five storey building.

68979452_2397988800257895_6020629406857297920_n.jpg

68276676_2067421543565962_4182489193508765696_n.jpg

68258234_2616113808625096_856809421085343744_n.jpg

67518606_2698237056854776_1708219166336483328_n.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kwati Day 2019: Kwati Food For Health
Aug 15, 2019
Coca-Cola Launches “Coca-Cola Cap Ma Car Offer”
Aug 15, 2019
Embassy of India Kathmandu Celebrates 73rd Independence Day Of India
Aug 15, 2019
Fifty Two Nepalese Students Receive Erasmus Plus Scholarships
Aug 15, 2019
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu launches Sichuan Food Festival
Aug 15, 2019

More on Festivals and Culture

Kwati Day 2019: Kwati Food For Health By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
Nepal Observes Holy Festival Of Janai Purnima (Photo Feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
Janai Purnima or Rakshya Bandhan 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 57 minutes ago
Nepalese Muslims Observing Bakra-Eid Or Eid-Ul-Ad Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Sauan 2019: Today Is The Last Monday of Saun, Significance of Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Rajesh Khatri’s Black And White Selected For Busan International Film Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Coca-Cola Launches “Coca-Cola Cap Ma Car Offer” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2019
Embassy of India Kathmandu Celebrates 73rd Independence Day Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2019
Fifty Two Nepalese Students Receive Erasmus Plus Scholarships By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2019
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu launches Sichuan Food Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2019
Now Every Indian Can Say Confidently 'One Nation, One Constitution: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2019
Madan Mani Dixit Is No More By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584