Rabi Lamichhane Under A Police Custody

Aug. 15, 2019, 9:37 p.m.

With the arrest order of Chitwan District Court, Metropolitan Police Kathmandu has arrested Television program producer from his office in News 24 Channel. Lamichhane was flow to Chitwan for the further investigation on the charge of death of television journalist Shalikram Pudashani.

Pudashani committed suicide last week in Chitwan recording a video accusing Rabi Lamichhane responsible for his suicide. Police also arrested nurse Asmita Karki and journalist Yubaraj Kanel who were also accused by late Pudashaini. Police has already sent Karki and Kanel to Chitwan.

Police has arrested trio following the release of Pudashani’s video taken before coming suicide in Chitwan.

