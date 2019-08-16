Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Performed Concert At Kathmandu

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, a world renowned personality in the field of music and his group, made performance at Tribhuwan Army Club on Thursday evening.

For the audiences, it was an entirely unforgettable experience. He enthralled the audience with his energetic, contemporary and classical portrayal of flute playing which would be remembered by Kathmandu for a long time.

Organized by Embassy of India, Kathmandu organized on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of India, a concert of world renowned Flautist Pandit Chaurasia lured large number of music lovers.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health & Population Upendra Yadav and Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali graced the program as guests of honour.

The Program was attended by over 700 persons, covering different walks of life-politicians, artists, musicians, literary persons, students and media. At the Program, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia was accompanied by Vivek Sonar on flute, Debopriya Ranadive on Flute, Amrita Uprety on Tanpura and Subhankar Banarjee on Tabla.

Ambassador of India Manjeev Singh Puri highlighted the program.