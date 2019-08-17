Angry Supporters Vandalized Police Vehicle In Chitwan

Supporters of Television program presenter Rabi Lamichhane vandalised a police vehicle (Ba 1 Jha 1271) today while carrying out their protest. Police fired three rounds of tear gas shells to bring the crowd under control.

They have been organizing protest around the premises of District Police Office, Chitwan with demanding his immediate release.

Likewise, the supporters of journalist Shalikram Pudasaini also carried out a protest for sometime at Chaubiskothi in Bharatpur, Chitwan demanding justice for the late journalist.

Journalist Shalikram Pudasaini, associated with Mountain Television, was found hanging in a local hotel in Chitwan district on August 6. A video footage recorded by Pudasaini on his mobile phone — which was made public by an online news portal — accuses Lamichhane, Yuvaraj Kandel and Asmita Karki for his death, which appeared to be a suicide.

