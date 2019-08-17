PM Modi Reaches Bhutan For Two Day Visit

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi reached Bhutanese capital Thimbu to pay hi two days official visit to Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan.

PM Modi tweeted reached Bhutan a short while ago, marking the start of an important visit. I am extremely grateful to @PMBhutan for welcoming me at the airport. His gesture is deeply touching. PM Modi was received by his Bhutanese counterpart Dr Lotay Tshering and others on his arrival at the Paro International Airport.

During his visit, Indian Prime Minister Modi will held high level talks with Bhutanese leaders including Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering and he will ink 10 different agreements with Bhutan. Modi will address students of Royal University of Bhutan.

This is his first visit to Thimbu after wining second elections two months ago.

