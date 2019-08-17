PM Modi Reaches Bhutan For Two Day Visit

PM Modi Reaches Bhutan For Two Day Visit

Aug. 17, 2019, 3:18 p.m.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi reached Bhutanese capital Thimbu to pay hi two days official visit to Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan.

PM Modi tweeted reached Bhutan a short while ago, marking the start of an important visit. I am extremely grateful to @PMBhutan for welcoming me at the airport. His gesture is deeply touching. PM Modi was received by his Bhutanese counterpart Dr Lotay Tshering and others on his arrival at the Paro International Airport.

During his visit, Indian Prime Minister Modi will held high level talks with Bhutanese leaders including Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering and he will ink 10 different agreements with Bhutan. Modi will address students of Royal University of Bhutan.

This is his first visit to Thimbu after wining second elections two months ago.

ECJssgAVUAAW7qF.jpg

ECJssf-U4AAXlb1.jpg

narendra-modi-bhutan-1.jpg

Photos courtesy: Narendra Modi/Twitter

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Sichuan Food Festival Starts At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu
Aug 17, 2019
Four Persons Arrested For Religious Conversion In Salayan
Aug 17, 2019
Pakistan PM Khan Phone US President Trump Over Kashmir
Aug 17, 2019
Rabi Lamichhane Remained In Police Custody For Five Days
Aug 17, 2019
Weather Forecast August 16: Heavy To Moderate Rain In Some Parts of Eastern And Central Region
Aug 17, 2019

More on South Asia

Now Every Indian Can Say Confidently 'One Nation, One Constitution: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Ten MLA Deserted Sikkim Democratic Front And Joined BJP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Gorkhas In Jammu Welcome Revocation Of Provisions Of Article 370 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Sonia Gandhi Appointed Interim Congress President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago
Pakistan To Downgrade Diplomatic Relations With India, Take Kashmir Matter To UN By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
China Stopped Granting Visa To Indian To Visit Kailash Mansarovar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Sichuan Food Festival Starts At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Four Persons Arrested For Religious Conversion In Salayan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Pakistan PM Khan Phone US President Trump Over Kashmir By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Rabi Lamichhane Remained In Police Custody For Five Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Weather Forecast August 16: Heavy To Moderate Rain In Some Parts of Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Chinese Scholars Published A Book On Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584