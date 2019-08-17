Sichuan Food Festival Starts At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu

Sichuan Food Festival Starts At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu

Aug. 17, 2019, 9:33 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu has launched Sichuan Food Festival. Started on August 16, the festival will be held till 25 August, at The Café.

Talking to media, Chef Yam Bahadur Chhetri, who has an expertise of more than 13 years in Chinese cuisine brings his passion to Kathmandu to give diners the sizzling taste of Sichuan cuisine, said that this festival is an unique opportunity to test real Sichuan food in Kathmandu.

Having a long experience in Chinese, Japanese and Thai food, Chef Chhetri hope that food lovers will find test of Sichuan food which has its own ingredients and spices.

According to Mohini Shrestha, Marketing Communications Manager, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, Sichuan food is quite popular in the world due to it’s diverse flavors and cooking methods and abundance usage of hot peppers.

During the 10-day promotion, guests can savor the unique taste of signature dishes like tomato and egg drop soup, glass noodle Chinese salad, grilled chicken with asparagus in Sirach sauce, wok tossed corn with black pepper, crispy congee lamb, butter chili garlic noodles, stuffed shitake mushroom in 5 spice sauce, stir fried Chinese green tofu, prawn in xo sauce, Sichuan chicken to name a few spread over an enhanced buffet dinner.

Diners can complete their Sichuan dining experience with a tantalizing taste of baked apple cup, honey date wanton, banana cake roll, lychee ginger cream, steamed coconut custard to name a few.

IMG_20190816_184840.jpg

IMG_20190816_184739.jpg

IMG_20190816_184721.jpg

IMG_20190816_193321.jpg

IMG_20190816_185123.jpg

IMG_20190816_190501.jpg

IMG_20190816_190548.jpg

