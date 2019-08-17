WaiWaiGlocal Teen Hero 2019 top 6 Finalists Announced

WaiWaiGlocal Teen Hero 2019 top 6 Finalists Announced

Aug. 17, 2019, 7:52 p.m.

After a fantastic response from teenagers around the nation, the organizer announces the shortlisted top 6 for WaiWaiGlocal Teen Hero 2019.

This year’s competition received over 598 applications, from fascinating teenagers demonstrating the diverse potential of this often under looked age-group of people. The applicants had demonstrated their skills and expertise, and made an impact in their society, from areas like social work to journalism, from robotics to computer programming and from entrepreneurship to community development among others.

Bidhi Mandal (19 years, Entrepreneur, Janakpur; Bikram Parajuli (18, Tech Educator, Pokhara); Lov Panthi (14, Innovator, Rupandehi); Rachin Kalakheti (17, Technopreneur, Makwanpur) ; Samir Phuyal (16, Entrepreneur, Morang); Supriya Maharjan Sapkota (18, Social Activist, Kathmandu)- In alphabetical order have been selected among top 6 candidates for the award, the only national platform in Nepal to recognize and honor the outstanding teenagers.

Glocal Teen Hero is a platform for Nepali teenagers to share their initiation, creativity, and enthusiasm which will then motivate them and more of the other teenagers in the nation to develop an entrepreneurial thinking.

TOP 6 Finalist.png

This is the fifth edition of the first ever program designed in the country to recognize dedicated, passionate, and innovative teenagers so as to encourage their initiatives. Bipana Sharma, a 17-year old child rights activist from Sunwal, Nawalparasi; Santosh Lamichhane, a young scientist, Sachin Dangi, Social Activist were felicitated with the First, Second and Third Glocal Teen Hero awards in the years 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively. Similarly, Prashansha KC, Social Activist was felicitated WaiWaiGlocal Teen Hero in 2018.

Started from inside the Kathmandu valley only in the year of inception, the competition this year had reached out to teenagers nationwide and conducted information sessions in various schools and colleges. The reach and interaction with the teenagers was overwhelmingly high reaching to 60000.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Angry Supporters Vandalized Police Vehicle In Chitwan
Aug 17, 2019
I Compromise Many Things For Unity: NCP Leader Dahal
Aug 17, 2019
PM Modi Reaches Bhutan For Two Day Visit
Aug 17, 2019
Sichuan Food Festival Starts At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu
Aug 17, 2019
Four Persons Arrested For Religious Conversion In Salayan
Aug 17, 2019

More on News

Angry Supporters Vandalized Police Vehicle In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 37 minutes ago
I Compromise Many Things For Unity: NCP Leader Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 47 minutes ago
Four Persons Arrested For Religious Conversion In Salayan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 24 minutes ago
Rabi Lamichhane Remained In Police Custody For Five Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 54 minutes ago
PJC Announces Photo Contest On Literacy And Multilingualism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Embassy of India Kathmandu Celebrates 73rd Independence Day Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

PM Modi Reaches Bhutan For Two Day Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Sichuan Food Festival Starts At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Pakistan PM Khan Phone US President Trump Over Kashmir By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Weather Forecast August 16: Heavy To Moderate Rain In Some Parts of Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Chinese Scholars Published A Book On Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2019
Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Performed Concert At Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584